Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after buying an additional 1,259,990 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,064,000 after buying an additional 803,121 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $97,308,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 904,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,514,000 after buying an additional 667,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

KMB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.66. 58,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

