Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,972 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,560,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.18. 596,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

