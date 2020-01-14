Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $13.61 Million Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 190.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

DTE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,938. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $108.52 and a 52 week high of $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.31.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.