Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $15.54 Million Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allergan were worth $15,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGN. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Allergan by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Allergan by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Allergan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

NYSE AGN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.39. 171,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.09. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

