Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $20.75 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,744,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,292 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,494,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,137,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

