Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $22.41 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. 10,691,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. The company has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.