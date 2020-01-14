Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $106.15. 1,440,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.