Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 54,057,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $317.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.