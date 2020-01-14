Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $312,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 407.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.38.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.93. The stock had a trading volume of 525,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.