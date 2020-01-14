Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 11,281 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HP were worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $213,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,355 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 645.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,860 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. 400,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,128. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.176 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

