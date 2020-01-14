Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,763 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 368.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 263,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 207,510 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $803,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

HON traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.84. The company has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $183.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

