Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,853 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.87. The stock had a trading volume of 702,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.32. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $119.79 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.57.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

