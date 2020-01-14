Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 3,269 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned 0.06% of Hess worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,447,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,575,000 after buying an additional 99,168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hess by 815.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. 116,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

