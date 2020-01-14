Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,273 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

WFC stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. 42,720,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

