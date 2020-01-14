Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 6,356 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. 10,992,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,003,996. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.