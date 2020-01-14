Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 1,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,796,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in eBay by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,104,213 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $122,617,000 after purchasing an additional 974,814 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. 5,334,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. eBay Inc has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

