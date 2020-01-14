Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after buying an additional 1,184,133 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. 4,428,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,137. The stock has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.31.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

