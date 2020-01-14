Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Asanko Gold stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Asanko Gold has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94.

In other Asanko Gold news, insider Campbell Christopher acquired 41,548 shares of Asanko Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,380.13. Also, insider Schlederer John acquired 50,000 shares of Asanko Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 213,032 shares of company stock valued at $137,576.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93,051 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asanko Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 588,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,716 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

