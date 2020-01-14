Asian Fintech (AFIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47,161.00

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $47,161.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.03637846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00184378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00122017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

