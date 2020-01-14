ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cheuvreux downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.75.

ASML opened at $301.45 on Tuesday. ASML has a 1 year low of $155.22 and a 1 year high of $303.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

