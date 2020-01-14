Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Update

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 479,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $155,351.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 42,181 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $338,713.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,672.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,589 shares of company stock worth $669,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares during the period. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPU stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $155.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

