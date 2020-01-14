Asura Coin (ASA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $39.00

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. Asura Coin has a market capitalization of $4,843.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asura Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. In the last week, Asura Coin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.03302285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00122724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asura Coin

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin. The official message board for Asura Coin is medium.com/@asuracoin.

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asura Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asura Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

