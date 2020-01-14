ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 2.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected ASX LTD/ADR’s score:

Shares of ASXFY opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. ASX LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92.

About ASX LTD/ADR

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

