Atheios (ATH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $181.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $6,018.00 and $181.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

