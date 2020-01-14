ATLANT (ATL) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,217.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit, Mercatox, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

