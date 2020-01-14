Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $6.26 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,286,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $278.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.