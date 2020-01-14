Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Raytheon by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 12.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.35. 240,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,977. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTN. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

