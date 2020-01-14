Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 9,000 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.69 million. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. National Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

