Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 159 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $21.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,869.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. The stock has a market cap of $926.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,814.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,818.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

