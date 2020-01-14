Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,830,883. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.929 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

