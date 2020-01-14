Atlas Brown Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.65. The stock had a trading volume of 74,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.56 and a 52 week high of $166.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

