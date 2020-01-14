Atlas Protocol Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $192,369.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

