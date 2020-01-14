Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce sales of $388.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.30 million. Atlassian reported sales of $298.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 191,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.19. Atlassian has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $149.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.41, a P/E/G ratio of 130.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

