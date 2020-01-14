Augur (REP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.07 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $11.05 or 0.00125530 BTC on exchanges including Zebpay, Cryptopia, Mercatox and Cobinhood. Augur has a market cap of $121.53 million and $14.07 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.04526382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00190610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132616 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Binance, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Upbit, Cobinhood, Gate.io, DragonEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Kraken, BitBay, Bitbns, Bitsane, Liqui, ABCC, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Cryptopia, Mercatox, GOPAX, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Koinex, Bithumb, Crex24, Zebpay and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.