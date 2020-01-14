Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUTO. HSBC upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.45) to GBX 444 ($5.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 569.46 ($7.49).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 575.17 ($7.57) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 434.60 ($5.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 576.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 544.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

