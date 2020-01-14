Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 5,732.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,032,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,105,000 after buying an additional 2,980,671 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,343,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Autohome by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 915,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,143,000 after buying an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Autohome by 36.6% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,333,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after purchasing an additional 357,060 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,586,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $88.05. 815,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02. Autohome has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

