Autonio 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,456.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One Autonio token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Autonio has a total market cap of $146,705.00 and approximately $3,456.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.04526382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00190610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132616 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

