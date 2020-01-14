Aventus Trading 18.6% Higher This Week (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Aventus has a market cap of $539,923.00 and approximately $12,522.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aventus has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03754756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00188310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00125246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

