Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,082,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 437,241 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,772,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 378,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 89,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

