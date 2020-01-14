Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth $22,734,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avista by 68.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth $18,660,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in Avista by 595.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 431,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 369,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avista by 33.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 635,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 157,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. Avista has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

