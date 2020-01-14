AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €29.35 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €29.35 ($34.13) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.76 ($32.27).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA:CS traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €24.69 ($28.70). 8,951,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.60.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.