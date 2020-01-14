B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,872,376.86 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 183,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14.

On Wednesday, October 30th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,000,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. 40,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,644. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $700.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.85. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 9.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RILY. BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.