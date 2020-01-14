B. Riley Upgrades NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) to Buy

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS stock opened at C$55.48 on Monday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a one year low of C$40.01 and a one year high of C$57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.99.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.07 billion.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

