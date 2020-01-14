Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €21.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €21.00 ($24.42) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.15 ($22.27).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter stock traded down €2.17 ($2.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €16.22 ($18.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 52 week high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.49. The stock has a market cap of $878.92 million and a PE ratio of 17.77.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.