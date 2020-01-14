Bakkavor Group (BAKK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bakkavor Group (LON: BAKK):

1/13/2020 – Bakkavor Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/8/2020 – Bakkavor Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Bakkavor Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Bakkavor Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Bakkavor Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/27/2019 – Bakkavor Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of BAKK stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.82). 669,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.61 million and a P/E ratio of 18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.95. Bakkavor Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27).

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

