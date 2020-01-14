Ball Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,735 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,064% compared to the average volume of 321 call options.

BLL stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. 50,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,581. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ball has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,691 shares of company stock worth $4,882,505. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 175.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.16.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

