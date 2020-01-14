Ballard Power Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,258 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,095% compared to the average daily volume of 189 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 70,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 48,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.88. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

