Ballast Inc. Purchases 9,308 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after acquiring an additional 203,551 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,093 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,245. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $94.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7791 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

