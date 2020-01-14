Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 20,500 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 435.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $118.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.