Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.47. 163,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,500. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

